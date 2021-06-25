Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Reaches $0.0007

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $182,124.76 and $2,059.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

