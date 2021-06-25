Bella Protocol (BEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.59 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.74 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.00585107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038545 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

