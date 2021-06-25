Belt Finance (BELT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.41 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $15.27 or 0.00045838 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $56.20 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00160138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00096392 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,432.10 or 1.00346549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 3,679,931 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

