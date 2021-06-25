Belt Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00163628 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,060.86 or 1.00492252 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

