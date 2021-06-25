Beowulf (BWF) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Beowulf has a market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $926.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00053427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00588596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

BWF is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

