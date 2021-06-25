Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Conduit (LON:CRE)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

CRE traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 510 ($6.66). The company had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,574. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,547.79. The company has a market capitalization of £843.74 million and a PE ratio of -62.96.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

