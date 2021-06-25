Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Conduit (LON:CRE)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.
CRE traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 510 ($6.66). The company had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,574. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,547.79. The company has a market capitalization of £843.74 million and a PE ratio of -62.96.
About Conduit
