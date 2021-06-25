Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 66,519 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,519 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Agilent Technologies worth $112,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

NYSE:A traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,724. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

