Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,898 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $99,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

