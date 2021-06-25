Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Quest Diagnostics worth $83,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

