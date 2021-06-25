Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,647 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Autodesk worth $135,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,904. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,407 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

