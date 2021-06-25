Bessemer Group Inc. Has $140.64 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11,293.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.41% of MSCI worth $140,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $526.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,427. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.50 and a 52 week high of $533.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

