Bessemer Group Inc. Has $150.57 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133,455 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Keysight Technologies worth $150,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.34. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.