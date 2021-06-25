Bessemer Group Inc. Has $83.55 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of DexCom worth $83,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DexCom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,708 shares of company stock valued at $28,068,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.19.

Shares of DXCM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $426.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,560. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

