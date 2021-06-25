Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $149,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 415,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,500,772. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

