BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00586611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037737 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.