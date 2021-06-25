Bezant 1-Day Volume Tops $6,825.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $6,825.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00021132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.12 or 0.00592783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

