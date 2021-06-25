BHPCoin Achieves Market Cap of $11.03 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00097599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00160756 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.98 or 1.00360740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002925 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

