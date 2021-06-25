BiFi Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $273,908.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BiFi has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00032354 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00195583 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00034589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

