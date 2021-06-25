Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.45

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.45 and last traded at C$15.39, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

