Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Down 16% This Week

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 26,162,265 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars.

