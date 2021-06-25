Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,324.71 ($17.31). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.98), with a volume of 1,297,488 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,058.33 ($13.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

