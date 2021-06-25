Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,125 ($14.70).

BYG opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.19) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,268.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 950.27 ($12.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,360 ($17.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

