BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Sells $428,220.87 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $428,220.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,989,533.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $175,500.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.21. 5,109,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,811. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.52.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

