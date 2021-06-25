Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bilibili worth $74,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI opened at $121.59 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

