Binance USD Trading Down 0.1% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $9.96 billion and approximately $4.29 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00600026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00074017 BTC.

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,964,398,196 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

