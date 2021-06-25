BinaryX Market Cap Reaches $5.82 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00014447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $105,427.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.01419816 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,781 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,478 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

