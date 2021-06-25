Bintex Futures Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $869,843.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $55,930.03 and $869,843.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00165205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00099604 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,735.51 or 1.00400061 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.