BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of BCRX opened at $17.00 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

