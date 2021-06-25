Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Reaches $2.02 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $216.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000290 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,422,949 coins and its circulating supply is 21,350,561 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.