Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.14 million and $130.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000260 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,417,066 coins and its circulating supply is 21,345,058 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

