Bitcloud Price Down 18.5% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $491,497.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,819.20 or 1.00257274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00029033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00346687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00388593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.16 or 0.00718912 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00057550 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,874,315 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

