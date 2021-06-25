bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.41 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.41 million and $2.35 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00163273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.55 or 1.00129613 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

