BitCoal Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $41,558.72 and approximately $324.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.48 or 0.00623227 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

