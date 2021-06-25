Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.14 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $1,308.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

