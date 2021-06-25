Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $1,310.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

