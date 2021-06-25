Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $1,310.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

