Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $24.82 (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $24.82 or 0.00077104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $461.04 million and approximately $23.01 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.42 or 0.01436306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00383193 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 104.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

