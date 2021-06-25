Bitcoin Confidential Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $3,717.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

