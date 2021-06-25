Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $121.75 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $121.75 or 0.00384207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $599.76 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,689.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.62 or 0.01431451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003784 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 155.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,770,145 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.