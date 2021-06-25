Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $36,973.25 and $18.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00165829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00098777 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,750.76 or 0.99834458 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.