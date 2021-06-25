BitcoiNote (BTCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $74,894.19 and $20.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,738,245 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

