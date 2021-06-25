BitcoinPoS (BPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002175 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $2,435.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,684,881 coins and its circulating supply is 4,473,427 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

