BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $4,938.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001833 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,684,362 coins and its circulating supply is 4,472,908 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

