BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002175 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $2,435.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,684,881 coins and its circulating supply is 4,473,427 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

