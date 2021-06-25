Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Cap of $3,476.40

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,476.40 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,204.76 or 1.00321422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00028830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00056678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

