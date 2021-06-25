BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Hits $4.94 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $7,566.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00325879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00120347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00180011 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

