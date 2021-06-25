Bitradio (BRO) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $54,415.80 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00366352 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,103,522 coins and its circulating supply is 10,103,517 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

