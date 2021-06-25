Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce sales of $80.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $38.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $314.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $378.06 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:BSM opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.