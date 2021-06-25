BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.90. 5,064,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,347. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$36.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

