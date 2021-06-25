BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Downgraded by CIBC to Underperform

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.36.

BB stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 564,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,345,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

